Lancashire Police are appealing for information, witnesses, or video footage of a brutal incident which left a man in critical condition following an assault.

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after a gruesome assault at 4:25am on June 8 near Walkabout on Queen Street in Blackpool. The man in question remains in hospital undergoing medical treatment.

Queen Street in Blackpool where the incident took place

According to police, two men, aged 36 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the investigation. At this time, the incident is being treated as isolated, with authorities nevertheless warning people that they may see an increase in the number of officers out and about in response to the assault.

The police, who are urging anyone with any concerns or information which may assist their enquiries speak to Lancashire Police, are now appealing to the public for information or footage of the incident.

Det. Insp. Liam Davy, of Blackpool CID, said: “This assault has left a man with some very serious injuries, and our thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time. We have a dedicated team of officers working to find out what happened to him, and two arrests have been made. At this time, it is being treated as an isolated incident.

“You may see an increase in our officers out and about. If you have any concerns, or any information that may assist our enquiries, please do not hesitate to go up and speak to them. We’re now appealing to you, the public, for information, or footage. We know that the assault took place in a busy area, in the early hours of a Saturday morning, and there may be witnesses who we haven’t yet spoken to.

“If this is you, or you know someone who was in the area of Queen Street and The Strand at around 4am on Saturday, please contact us, even if you think your information is insignificant.”