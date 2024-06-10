Barclays bank in Fishergate, Preston was targeted overnight

Blood red paint has been splattered across Barclays bank in Preston in protest against Israel’s war on Gaza.

The bank in Fishergate will remain closed today after it was targeted overnight.

It was found smeared in red paint and its windows smashed - echoing scenes at more than 20 Barclays branches across the UK this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barclays bank in Fishergate, Preston was targeted overnight. Credit: Bradley Parry

Barclays in Bury was also vandalised overnight, while branches in Bolton and Manchester were targeted last week.

Campaign group Palestine Action has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Barclays has become a target of protesters who accuse the bank of financing companies arming Israel in its war on Gaza, where more than 37,000 civilians - including thousands of children - have been killed since October 7, and more than 85,000 injured.

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.27am today to Barclays Bank, Fishergate, Preston to a report of criminal damage.

“Our officers attended and found that damage had been caused to windows and graffiti sprayed on the building.

“Anyone who witnessed the damage being caused or has information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0105 of June 10, 2024.”

What Barclays say about Preston protest

A spokesperson for Barclays said: "We provide vital financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defence products to NATO and its allies.

“Barclays does not directly invest in these companies.​ The defence sector is fundamental to our national security and the UK government has been clear that supporting defence companies is compatible with ESG considerations.

“Decisions on the implementation of arms embargoes to other nations are the job of respective elected governments.