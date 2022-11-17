Police were called after an incident outside Darwen Leisure Centre in The Green in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 12).

The 18-year-old victim and his friends were followed by a man after they left the Level One L1ve nightclub.

The victim was then attacked, leaving him with a broken jaw and hand.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives on Thursday (November 17) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

"We appreciate the image is not the clearest picture, however, it could be key to helping our investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police want to identify this man in connection with a serious assault in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We are also appealing for witnesses and would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information that may help police should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0709 of November 14.