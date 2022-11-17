Man hospitalised with broken jaw and hand after serious assault in Darwen
A man was taken to hospital with a broken jaw and hand after a serious assault in Darwen.
Police were called after an incident outside Darwen Leisure Centre in The Green in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 12).
The 18-year-old victim and his friends were followed by a man after they left the Level One L1ve nightclub.
The victim was then attacked, leaving him with a broken jaw and hand.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Detectives on Thursday (November 17) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
"We appreciate the image is not the clearest picture, however, it could be key to helping our investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We are also appealing for witnesses and would urge anyone with information to come forward.”
Anyone with information that may help police should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0709 of November 14.