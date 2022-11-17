Officers will be working with partner agencies to carry out several initiatives throughout the week, including school visits to educate young people, searching for knives in public places such as local parks, using metal detecting arches to identify people who may be carrying knives and giving advice to shops on the laws on selling knives.
Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “I fully support this surge in police activity targeting those who carry these dangerous weapons and the vital education on the risks they pose. Every knife removed from our streets, whether seized by officers or surrendered at a knife bin, makes Lancashire safer.
“It’s important to reinforce the message, particularly to young people, about how carrying these dangerous weapons puts them and others at risk, and anyone who does so will feel the full force of the law.
“I’ve secured funding to continue the work of the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network for three more years and I will also ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to proactively tackle knife crime and put offenders behind bars.”