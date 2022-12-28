News you can trust since 1886
Man hospitalised after being found with head injury near petrol station in Blackburn

A man remains in hospital after he was found unconscious near a petrol station in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 11:59am

Paramedics called the police after a man in his 40s was found unconscious near the Esso garage in Bolton Road at around 6am on Tuesday (December 27).

The man was taken to hospital with a “head injury” where officers said he remained in a “stable condition” on Wednesday (December 28).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are underway to try and establish how the man came by his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything in the area, or who has any information which could help to get in touch.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation should call 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 0216 of December 27.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

A man was found unconscious near a petrol station in Blackburn (Credit: Google)