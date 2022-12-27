Armed police swoop on Oswaldtwistle street after man 'slashed with knife' on Boxing Day
Armed police swarmed a residential street in Oswaldtwistle after a man was “slashed in the face” with a knife.
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Roe Greave Road at around 8.15pm on Monday (December 26).
A man was found with injuries to his face when emergency services arrived at the scene.
He was taken to hospital where police described his condition as “stable”.
“A 53-year-old man from Oswaldtwistle has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“He remains in custody.”
Eyewitnesses reported seeing armed police in the Havelock Street area, with parts of Union Road taped off
A police helicopter was also spotted circling over the area.
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1089 of December 26, 2022.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.