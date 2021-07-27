Man found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Sarmad Al-Saidi in Preston

Sarmad Al-Saidi was stabbed multiple times in the chest and legs at his friend's home in Chatham Place shortly before 5.45pm on December 23, 2020.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and doctors, the 16-year-old died in hospital on the evening of December 27.

A murder investigation revealed Jamie Dixon, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had carried out the "frenzied attack".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarmad Al-Saidi (pictured) died after being stabbed multiple times in the chest and legs on December 23, 2020. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers said they were assisted in the conspiracy by a 17-year-old boy, who also cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Today (July 27), Dixon was found guilty of murder at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 17-year-old was found not guilty of murder but guilty of conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault.

Jamie Dixon (pictured) been found guilty of murder. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 16-year-old had already pleaded guilty to murder.

Dixon, of Clayton Avenue, Leyland, the 16-year-old and the 17-year-old will be sentenced on September 30.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police's Force Major Investigation Team, said: "This gratuitous and senseless violence has led to a family being robbed of their much loved and cherished son and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

"The courage and dignity of Sarmad’s parents and their support of the police and legal team throughout the investigation and court process has been exemplary and serves as a fine testament to their late son."

"I welcome the decision of the jury and I am pleased these three individuals will now be held to account for their cowardly actions."