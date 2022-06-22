The man, aged in his 30s, was found unresponsive outside Hogarth’s in Church Street at around 3.20am.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he was sadly pronounced deceased.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, say Lancashire Police.

Police have taped off the pavement outside Hogarth's, Harry's Bar and the Bull & Royal pub this morning (Wednesday, June 22)

An investigation is under way and officers have taped off the pavement outside Hogarths, Harry’s Bar and the Bull & Royal, where he was found.

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service to Church Street, Preston, at 3.23am today (June 22) to reports a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive outside.

Police have cordoned off the pavement outside Hogarth's, Harry's Bar and the Bull & Royal in Church Street, Preston

"Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 115 of June 22, 2022.”