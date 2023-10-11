News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Man charged after woman left with ‘head injury’ following attack at Blackburn home

A man has been charged after a woman was left with a “head injury” following an assault in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 20s called 999 after she was assaulted at a property in Little Harwood at around 6.10am on Saturday (October 7).

She later attended hospital with a head injury.

Wayne Hoole, 44, of Whalley Old Road, Blackburn, was later arrested following an investigation.

A man has been charged after a woman was assaulted in BlackburnA man has been charged after a woman was assaulted in Blackburn
A man has been charged after a woman was assaulted in Blackburn
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday morning (October 16).

“He was also recalled to prison for an unrelated matter,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim or a crime, report it by calling 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.