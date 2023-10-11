Man charged after woman left with ‘head injury’ following attack at Blackburn home
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman in her 20s called 999 after she was assaulted at a property in Little Harwood at around 6.10am on Saturday (October 7).
She later attended hospital with a head injury.
Wayne Hoole, 44, of Whalley Old Road, Blackburn, was later arrested following an investigation.
He was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday morning (October 16).
“He was also recalled to prison for an unrelated matter,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you or somebody you know has been the victim or a crime, report it by calling 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.