A woman in her 20s called 999 after she was assaulted at a property in Little Harwood at around 6.10am on Saturday (October 7).

She later attended hospital with a head injury.

Wayne Hoole, 44, of Whalley Old Road, Blackburn, was later arrested following an investigation.

A man has been charged after a woman was assaulted in Blackburn

He was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday morning (October 16).

“He was also recalled to prison for an unrelated matter,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim or a crime, report it by calling 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.