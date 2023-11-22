Man charged after nine kilos of uncut heroin with estimated street value of £600k seized from car on M6
Eagle-eyed officers spotted the vehicle as it travelled south on the M6 at around 4pm on Sunday (November 19).
They felt something was amiss with the vehicle and signalled for the driver to stop near Stubbins Lane.
A search of the vehicle turned up nine kilos of suspected uncut heroin, with an estimated street value of around £600,000.
A 24-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Moshin Syed, of Limbrey Drive, Milton Keynes, was later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply heroin and money laundering.
He was remanded into custody after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (November 21).
He is due back at the court on December 19.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Op Warrior was set up to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
“We hope this result sends a message that we will not tolerate people using Lancashire’s road network to courier drugs – and that you can’t beat our officers’ sixth sense when it comes to tracking down those involved in serious and organised crime.”