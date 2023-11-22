News you can trust since 1886
Man charged after nine kilos of uncut heroin with estimated street value of £600k seized from car on M6

A man has been charged after £600k worth of uncut heroin was seized from a car on the M6.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 15:59 GMT
Eagle-eyed officers spotted the vehicle as it travelled south on the M6 at around 4pm on Sunday (November 19).

They felt something was amiss with the vehicle and signalled for the driver to stop near Stubbins Lane.

A search of the vehicle turned up nine kilos of suspected uncut heroin, with an estimated street value of around £600,000.

A man has been charged after uncut heroin was seized from a car on the M6A man has been charged after uncut heroin was seized from a car on the M6
A 24-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Moshin Syed, of Limbrey Drive, Milton Keynes, was later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply heroin and money laundering.

He was remanded into custody after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (November 21).

He is due back at the court on December 19.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Op Warrior was set up to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

“We hope this result sends a message that we will not tolerate people using Lancashire’s road network to courier drugs – and that you can’t beat our officers’ sixth sense when it comes to tracking down those involved in serious and organised crime.”