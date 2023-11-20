News you can trust since 1886
Nine kilos of uncut heroin with estimated street value of £1m seized after vehicle stopped by police on M6

Nine kilos of uncut heroin worth approximately £1m was seized after a vehicle was stopped by police on the M6.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Nov 2023, 19:34 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 19:34 GMT
Eagle-eyed officers spotted the vehicle as it travelled south on the M6 at around 4pm on Sunday (November 19).

They felt something was amiss with the vehicle and signalled for the driver to stop.

A search of the vehicle turned up nine kilos of suspected uncut heroin, with an estimated street value of around £1 million.

A man was arrested after uncut heroin worth approximately £1 million was seized from a vehicle on the M6A man was arrested after uncut heroin worth approximately £1 million was seized from a vehicle on the M6
A 24-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Op Warrior was set up to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

“We hope this result sends a message that we will not tolerate people using Lancashire’s road network to courier drugs – and that you can’t beat our officers’ sixth sense when it comes to tracking down those involved in serious and organised crime.”