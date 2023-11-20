Nine kilos of uncut heroin with estimated street value of £1m seized after vehicle stopped by police on M6
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eagle-eyed officers spotted the vehicle as it travelled south on the M6 at around 4pm on Sunday (November 19).
They felt something was amiss with the vehicle and signalled for the driver to stop.
A search of the vehicle turned up nine kilos of suspected uncut heroin, with an estimated street value of around £1 million.
A 24-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Op Warrior was set up to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
“We hope this result sends a message that we will not tolerate people using Lancashire’s road network to courier drugs – and that you can’t beat our officers’ sixth sense when it comes to tracking down those involved in serious and organised crime.”