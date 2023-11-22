Man, 18, arrested after large cannabis farm containing 400 plants discovered during drugs raid in Ormskirk
Officers executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Southport Road on Tuesday (November 21).
400 cannabis plants were subsequently discovered across five rooms in the property.
An 18-year-old man from Ormskirk was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug.
He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday (November 22).
Sgt Luke Newman, from West Lancashire Police, said: “We are dedicated to significantly disrupting drug supply, including those who are involved in drugs and associated criminality across West Lancashire.
“We will continue this approach through Operation Warrior so if you have any information about criminal activity in your area, we encourage you to report this to us.
“You can also contact us by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire
It also delivers on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.