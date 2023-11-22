News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Man, 18, arrested after large cannabis farm containing 400 plants discovered during drugs raid in Ormskirk

A man was arrested after 400 cannabis plants were seized from a property during a drugs raid in Ormskirk.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Southport Road on Tuesday (November 21).

400 cannabis plants were subsequently discovered across five rooms in the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man from Ormskirk was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug.

Most Popular
400 cannabis plants were seized from a property during a drugs raid in Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)400 cannabis plants were seized from a property during a drugs raid in Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)
400 cannabis plants were seized from a property during a drugs raid in Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday (November 22).

Read More
Beggars and shoplifters targeted during latest police operation in city centre

Sgt Luke Newman, from West Lancashire Police, said: “We are dedicated to significantly disrupting drug supply, including those who are involved in drugs and associated criminality across West Lancashire.

“We will continue this approach through Operation Warrior so if you have any information about criminal activity in your area, we encourage you to report this to us.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug (Credit: Lancashire Police)An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug (Credit: Lancashire Police)
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can also contact us by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire

It also delivers on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.