A man was arrested after 400 cannabis plants were seized from a property during a drugs raid in Ormskirk.

Officers executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Southport Road on Tuesday (November 21).

400 cannabis plants were subsequently discovered across five rooms in the property.

An 18-year-old man from Ormskirk was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug.

400 cannabis plants were seized from a property during a drugs raid in Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday (November 22).

Sgt Luke Newman, from West Lancashire Police, said: “We are dedicated to significantly disrupting drug supply, including those who are involved in drugs and associated criminality across West Lancashire.

“We will continue this approach through Operation Warrior so if you have any information about criminal activity in your area, we encourage you to report this to us.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“You can also contact us by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire

It also delivers on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.