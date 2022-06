Lancs Road Police tweeted that when they spoke to the driver of the VW in Heysham he claimed that his front nearside tyre had only just gone flat.

They posted a picture of the tyre minus the rubber.

The driver only held a provisional driving licence and was not on the insurance.

A man was caught driving on the metal rim of a tyre in Heysham. Picture by Lancs Road Police.