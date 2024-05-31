Man brandishing machete threatens shop workers before stealing cider, vapes and loose change in Burnley
Police investigating an armed robbery in Burnley have launched a CCTV appeal.
A man brandishing a machete stormed into Kitchen’s Garage on Trafalgar Street shortly before 11pm on Thursday.
He demanded staff open the till but they refused. The offender left after stealing some cider, vapes and loose change.
No-one was hurt.
The offender is described as a white man, between 5ft and 5ft 9in tall, aged in his 20s, and of skinny build.
He was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black hat.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any information should call 101, quoting log 1576 of May 30.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.