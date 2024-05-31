Police officer attacked with 'metal bar' in centre of Bamber Bridge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The officer was responding to a report of a burglary in the area in the early hours of May 17, when the assault took place.
Taxi driver Iain Crawford, 55, said he heard a commotion near to Morrison’s in Station Road as he had a cigarette outside his office at 4.45am. Being the only other person in the area, he got in his taxi and drove to the scene, where he said he saw a man in his 20s “battering the hell out of a copper with what looked like an iron bar”.
It is thought that the man ran off shortly after Mr Crawford’s arrival, and police say Mr Crawford assisted the officer - suffering only minor injuries - by telling him the way the offender ran off.
The next day, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, going equipped, assault on a police officer, possession of an offensive weapon and escape from lawful custody. He was bailed while enquiries continue.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We’re aware that a member of the public stopped to direct our officers towards the way the man ran off. We’re always grateful for the public’s help as long as it doesn’t put their own safety at risk. We cannot do our job without the support of the public.”