Police officer attacked with 'metal bar' in centre of Bamber Bridge

A policeman is recovering after being attacked in the centre of Bamber Bridge.

The officer was responding to a report of a burglary in the area in the early hours of May 17, when the assault took place.

Taxi driver Iain Crawford, 55, said he heard a commotion near to Morrison’s in Station Road as he had a cigarette outside his office at 4.45am. Being the only other person in the area, he got in his taxi and drove to the scene, where he said he saw a man in his 20s “battering the hell out of a copper with what looked like an iron bar”.

The incident happened near to Morrison's in Bamber Bridge

It is thought that the man ran off shortly after Mr Crawford’s arrival, and police say Mr Crawford assisted the officer - suffering only minor injuries - by telling him the way the offender ran off.

The next day, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, going equipped, assault on a police officer, possession of an offensive weapon and escape from lawful custody. He was bailed while enquiries continue.