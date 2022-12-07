Police have been investigating at least 30 thefts of fuel from petrol stations since September 21.

The thefts were reported at various petrol stations in Burnley, Colne, Rising Bridge, Haslingden, Rishton and Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers on patrol at around 5pm on Tuesday (December 6) spotted a Seat Leon believed to be linked to the crimes.

A man is currently in custody after a vehicle linked to more than 30 petrol drive-offs in Lancashire (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The car was stopped close to a garage in Haslingden Road where it was also found the vehicle was being driven on false registration plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Nelson, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of making off without payment.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday (December 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Dave Benson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This type of crime is unacceptable and - especially with fuel prices having gone up - we know it’s something that law-abiding members of the public get really sick of.

“We hope this sends a message that we take this type of crime very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad