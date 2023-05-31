News you can trust since 1886
Chorley man arrested after Coppull hit and run in Spendmore Lane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately running over another man after a late-night row in Coppull.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st May 2023, 14:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:57 BST

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the hit and run in Spendmore Lane where a man in his 20s was knocked down, close to the Co-op shop, at around 1.50am on Monday (May 29).

The driver fled the scene and the injured man was left in the street with a serious head injury and other injuries, including a number of broken teeth.

A 999 call brought the emergency services rushing to the scene and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and possession of class B or C drugs after an alleged hit and run in Spendmore Lane, Coppull at around 1.50am on Monday, May 29A 26-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and possession of class B or C drugs after an alleged hit and run in Spendmore Lane, Coppull at around 1.50am on Monday, May 29
Witnesses told police that a group of people had been seen arguing in the street moments before the man was knocked down.

Police launched a search for the vehicle and the force helicopter circled the area to help hunt for the driver through the early hours.

A 26-year-old man from Chorley later arrested and taken into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and possession of class B or C drugs. He has since been released on bail.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the hit and run in Spendmore Lane, Coppull, where a man in his 20s was knocked down, close to the Co-op shop, at around 1.50am on Monday, May 29Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the hit and run in Spendmore Lane, Coppull, where a man in his 20s was knocked down, close to the Co-op shop, at around 1.50am on Monday, May 29
Spendmore Lane and neighbouring streets were closed while police investigated and CSI examined the scene.

The police cordon was lifted and all roads reopened at around 11am.

What the police say

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to reports of a collision on Spendmore Lane on Monday (May 29) at around 1.50am, between a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian suffered serious injuries including a head injury and broken teeth.

"A 26-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and possession of class B or C drugs.

"He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, to August 29.”

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.