Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the hit and run in Spendmore Lane where a man in his 20s was knocked down, close to the Co-op shop, at around 1.50am on Monday (May 29).

The driver fled the scene and the injured man was left in the street with a serious head injury and other injuries, including a number of broken teeth.

A 999 call brought the emergency services rushing to the scene and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and possession of class B or C drugs after an alleged hit and run in Spendmore Lane, Coppull at around 1.50am on Monday, May 29

Witnesses told police that a group of people had been seen arguing in the street moments before the man was knocked down.

Police launched a search for the vehicle and the force helicopter circled the area to help hunt for the driver through the early hours.

A 26-year-old man from Chorley later arrested and taken into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and possession of class B or C drugs. He has since been released on bail.

Spendmore Lane and neighbouring streets were closed while police investigated and CSI examined the scene.

The police cordon was lifted and all roads reopened at around 11am.

What the police say

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to reports of a collision on Spendmore Lane on Monday (May 29) at around 1.50am, between a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian suffered serious injuries including a head injury and broken teeth.

"A 26-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and possession of class B or C drugs.

"He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, to August 29.”