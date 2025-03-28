Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 42-year-old Salford man has been jailed for life after killing his housemate and dismembering his body.

Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, has been found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of the murder and dismemberment of Stuart Everett, 67, whose body parts were dumped across Salford.

Majerkiewicz, who police say had an obsession with gore and gruesome horror, killed his housemate with a hammer-type weapon before cutting his body up with a hacksaw. | Greater Manchester Police

Majerkiewicz, who has a tattoo of slasher-film character Jason from Friday The 13th, deposited his remains in different locations across Greater Manchester and Salford over the course of a week in an attempt to conceal his crime.

Some of Mr Everett's remains were first discovered by a member of the public in an abandoned bunker at a nature reserve in Salford in April last year.

The Polish national later pretended to be Mr Everett to throw friends and family off the trail, using his phone and bank cards, as well as sending a birthday card in his name to his brother, after his death.

Majerkiewicz, 42, had denied murdering him, between 27 and 28 March but he was convicted by a jury at Manchester Crown Court.

Jurors convicted him of murder in under two hours of deliberations following a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Jailing him for a minimum of 34 years years Mr Justice Cavanagh told Majerkiewicz, who looked ahead with no emotion, he had shown no remorse.

He said: "You acted in an almost unbelievably cold-blooded and macabre way, and showed complete disrespect and contempt for your friend's remains.

"This denied dignity to Stuart Everett even in death, and greatly increased the pain suffered by Stuart Everett's family when the murder came to light."

He added: "Through the way in which you behaved in the aftermath of Stuart Everett's death showed an extremely distasteful willingness and perhaps even enthusiasm to butcher his body."

Mr Everett’s older brother Richard Ziemacki said the family was still haunted by what happened 12 months on and they have all ‘been left traumatised beyond belief’.