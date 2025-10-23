A man has been sentenced to eight months and two weeks in prison after being found in possession of an offensive weapon in Brierfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Connelly, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 17.

David Connelly, 39, of no fixed addresse, has been sentenced to eight months and two weeks in prison after being found in possession of an offensive weapon in Brierfield | Lancashire Police

Connelly was stopped at Brierfield train station on Thursday, October 16, after officers received reports of a man walking in the Glen Way area in possession of a weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was witnessed by officers throwing an object into bushes nearby which, after a short search, they located and recovered the metal pipe.

During the stop, officers discovered that Connelly was also in possession of Class B drugs.

Read More Police issue statement after army bomb disposal unit called to Cottam Avenue in Ingol as homes evacuated

Sergeant Carl McCoy, from the Prosper Partnership team in Pendle, said: “I hope this sentence reassures the local community that officers remain committed to tackling crime in Brierfield and will continue working to keep the community safe through enforcement and proactive operations.

“The Brierfield area is included in our Clear, Hold, Build Framework and we are continuing to work with our partners and the community to build a safer Brierfield.”