Man, 39, jailed for possession of offensive weapon at Brierfield train station
David Connelly, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 17.
Connelly was stopped at Brierfield train station on Thursday, October 16, after officers received reports of a man walking in the Glen Way area in possession of a weapon.
He was witnessed by officers throwing an object into bushes nearby which, after a short search, they located and recovered the metal pipe.
During the stop, officers discovered that Connelly was also in possession of Class B drugs.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Sergeant Carl McCoy, from the Prosper Partnership team in Pendle, said: “I hope this sentence reassures the local community that officers remain committed to tackling crime in Brierfield and will continue working to keep the community safe through enforcement and proactive operations.
“The Brierfield area is included in our Clear, Hold, Build Framework and we are continuing to work with our partners and the community to build a safer Brierfield.”