A 20-year-old who was found armed with a machete after a police chase in Walton-le-Dale has been named.

Officers were on patrol when they spotted two men riding an e-bike, who appeared to be acting suspiciously at around 4am on Friday.

They fled and police gave chase with the pair caught in Higher Walton Road a short time later. They were searched and officers found a large machete.

The weapon was seized, along with the e-bike, and one of the men was arrested and taken into custody.

Lancashire Police said Connor Heyes, 20, of School Field, Bamber Bridge, has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

