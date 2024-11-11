Machete wielding e-biker from Bamber Bridge named after Lancashire Police chase in Walton-le-Dale
Officers were on patrol when they spotted two men riding an e-bike, who appeared to be acting suspiciously at around 4am on Friday.
They fled and police gave chase with the pair caught in Higher Walton Road a short time later. They were searched and officers found a large machete.
The weapon was seized, along with the e-bike, and one of the men was arrested and taken into custody.
Lancashire Police said Connor Heyes, 20, of School Field, Bamber Bridge, has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
A police spokesperson said: “You might remember last week we told you about an arrest we had made following a pro-active patrol in South Ribble.
“At around 4am on Friday, November 8, whilst on patrol in the Walton-le-Dale area, officers spotted an e-bike being ridden by two men who were acting suspiciously.
“Despite trying to get away, our officers located them on Higher Walton Road.
“A search was conducted, and a large machete was discovered and seized, along with the vehicle. A 20-year-old man was arrested.
“We can now tell you that Connor Heyes, 20, of School Field, Bamber Bridge, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
“He has been released on bail and will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on December 12, 2024.”