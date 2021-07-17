Leyland stabbing suspects arrested as victim undergoes surgery

The man, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in Alder Close, Moss Side after confronting two thieves who had allegedly broken into a neighbour's van.

He was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for emergency surgery where he remains in a stable condition.

A pair of suspects were quickly identified and taken into custody yesterday evening.

A man and woman are in police custody after a Leyland man was stabbed outside his home in Alder Close, Moss Side at around 12.30am on Friday, July 16. Pic: Google

A 38-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Leyland, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

They both remain in custody at this time.