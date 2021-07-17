Leyland stabbing suspects arrested as victim undergoes surgery
Two suspects have been arrested after a man was stabbed outside his home in Leyland yesterday (Friday, July 16).
The man, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in Alder Close, Moss Side after confronting two thieves who had allegedly broken into a neighbour's van.
He was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for emergency surgery where he remains in a stable condition.
A pair of suspects were quickly identified and taken into custody yesterday evening.
A 38-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Leyland, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.
They both remain in custody at this time.
