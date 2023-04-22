Police and paramedics were called to the scene outside Spar in Leyland Lane where a man in his 20s was stabbed at around 7.38pm.

He suffered wounds to his head and body and was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene, landing in nearby Seven Stars park, with senior clinicians onboard.

Lancashire Police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody this afternoon.

“An 18-year-old man from Leyland has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1321 of April 21, 2023.

Second stabbing in a week in ‘lawless Leyland’

It is the second stabbing in Leyland in just six days – after a woman in her 20s was stabbed in Croft Park, off Wigan Road on Sunday (April 16).

She was taken to hospital and two men, aged 21 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have since been bailed.

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal to find 23-year-old Dane Pointon, of Haig Avenue, Leyland, as part of their investigation.

The force does not believe the two stabbings are related with detectives treating them as ‘isolated incidents’.

After last night’s latest stabbing, residents took to social media to express their shock and horror at the apparent increase in violent crime in the town.

In local Facebook groups, they shared their concerns that Leyland is becoming ‘lawless’ and ‘overrun by thuggish youths’.

The Spar store in Leyland Lane was also the scene of a stabbing in November last year.

On November 8 at around 11.20am, a teenager was hospitalised after he was found with multiple stab wounds outside the shop.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening. No one was arrested in relation to the attack.