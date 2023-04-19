News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
1 hour ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
2 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
2 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
4 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
4 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

Leyland man wanted by police after woman hospitalised with stab wounds following street attack

A man is wanted by police after a woman in her 20s was stabbed during an attack in Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST

Police were called to a report of an assault in Croft Park, Wigan Road, Leyland, at around 9.50pm on Sunday, April 16.

A woman in her 20s was found to have suffered stab wounds during the attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Dane Pointon is wanted by police after a woman was stabbed in Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)Dane Pointon is wanted by police after a woman was stabbed in Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Dane Pointon is wanted by police after a woman was stabbed in Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier this week.

Read More
Preston man charged with indecent exposure
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have since been bailed.

Officers now want to speak to Dane Pointon, 23, of Haig Avenue, Leyland, as part of their enquiries.

Anyone with information about Pointon’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1582 of April 16.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For any immediate sightings, call 999

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.