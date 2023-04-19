Police were called to a report of an assault in Croft Park, Wigan Road, Leyland, at around 9.50pm on Sunday, April 16.

A woman in her 20s was found to have suffered stab wounds during the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Dane Pointon is wanted by police after a woman was stabbed in Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have since been bailed.

Officers now want to speak to Dane Pointon, 23, of Haig Avenue, Leyland, as part of their enquiries.

Anyone with information about Pointon’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1582 of April 16.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For any immediate sightings, call 999