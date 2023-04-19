Leyland man wanted by police after woman hospitalised with stab wounds following street attack
A man is wanted by police after a woman in her 20s was stabbed during an attack in Leyland.
Police were called to a report of an assault in Croft Park, Wigan Road, Leyland, at around 9.50pm on Sunday, April 16.
A woman in her 20s was found to have suffered stab wounds during the attack.
She was taken to hospital for treatment.
Two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier this week.
They have since been bailed.
Officers now want to speak to Dane Pointon, 23, of Haig Avenue, Leyland, as part of their enquiries.
Anyone with information about Pointon’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1582 of April 16.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
For any immediate sightings, call 999
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.