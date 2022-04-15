Leyland man offers £5k reward to catch pair who poured paint stripper over his work van and Jaguar

Sean McCartney, who runs a valeting service, said both his vehicles have suffered thousands of pounds in damage after they were vandalised outside his home in Dunkirk Lane at around 10.20pm last night (Thursday, April 14).

Neighbours spotted two men wielding a jerry can tipping the corrosive fluid over his Ford Transit and Jaguar before making off towards Downham Road.

"This was done while I sat in my living room with my daughter,” said Sean.

"The car we use to take our kids to school is borderline written off. The van I worked tirelessly to acquire has been stripped to the metal.

“My children are now scared to go to sleep in their own home. I have no words for who did this.”

Sean is offering a £5,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will help find those responsible.

He added: “If anyone can provide me with an address and solid information leading to who did this, I will give you £5,000 and you will remain anonymous.

“I’m a hardworking family man, whoever did this has either got the wrong guy or has some form of vendetta.

"They were disturbed by a neighbour and they made off towards Downham Road, but that’s as much as we know.

"They were 20 to 30-years-old and both dressed in black. Both were carrying what we believe was a 5-litre jerry can.

"I’m offering a £5,000 reward for any information that will lead to catching whoever did it.”

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.