Dane Pointon, of Bannister Drive, Leyland was arrested on Wednesday (May 3) and charged with section 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

He was wanted by police after a woman in her 20s was stabbed at Croft Park, a caravan park off Wigan Road, Leyland, on Sunday, April 16.

The victim suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Dane Pointon, 23, of Bannister Drive, Leyland appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 4 charged with section 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage

Pointon was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 4) where his case was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on June 1.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody.

