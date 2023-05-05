News you can trust since 1886
Leyland man Dane Pointon accused of caravan park stabbing appears at Preston Magistrates' Court

A 23-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in Leyland has appeared in court.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th May 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:29 BST

Dane Pointon, of Bannister Drive, Leyland was arrested on Wednesday (May 3) and charged with section 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

He was wanted by police after a woman in her 20s was stabbed at Croft Park, a caravan park off Wigan Road, Leyland, on Sunday, April 16.

The victim suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Dane Pointon, 23, of Bannister Drive, Leyland appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 4 charged with section 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damageDane Pointon, 23, of Bannister Drive, Leyland appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 4 charged with section 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage
Pointon was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 4) where his case was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on June 1.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody.

Two other men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder 24 hours after the stabbing. No charges were made and they remain on bail.