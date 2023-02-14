Lee Dawson, 42, suffered fatal knife wounds when he was viciously attacked in Jutland Street in June 2022.

Benjamin Bibby, 21, of Dawson Walk, Preston, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, were found guilty of murder by a jury at Preston Crown Court following a three-week trial.

They were both jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years on Tuesday (February 14).

Robert Cross, 34, of Milner Street, Preston, was convicted by the jury of Mr Dawson’s manslaughter but cleared of murder.

He was jailed for 15 years.

Kerry-Anne Metcalf, 39, of Dawson Walk, Preston was found guilty of assisting an offender.

She was jailed for 15 months.

What did Mr Dawson’s family say following the trial?

Lee’s mum, Christine Dawson, said: “No sentence imposed will bring back a much-loved son, brother, father and friend or reflect the heartache and pain these people have inflicted on our family.

“Now the trial is over, it feels like a line has been drawn under Lee’s life.

“A mother should not have to witness her son die. Lee had so much to live for and these people have taken that away.

“We have to live with this huge loss and emptiness. We have to now plan and live a life without Lee in it and I am so angry that these people have put us in this position.

“I am not letting them make us victims. Why would I give them that satisfaction? They have taken enough from us.”

What did Lancashire Police say?

Benjamin Bibby (left) and Andrew Wilcock (right) were found guilty of his murder (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I welcome the significant sentences handed down by the judge which reflect the brutal nature of this offence.

“People who take knives on to our streets, whether they intend to use them or not, should know that they face significant sentences.

“Sadly, yet again, we have a case where a man has lost his life through this kind of senseless violence.”

What happened?

Mr Dawson was killed on June 17 after being stabbed several times, the fatal wound penetrating his chest cavity to a depth of 16cm.

The 42-year-old lived in Sunderland but had grown up in Preston, and he was back in his home city to attend a funeral.

Robert Cross (left) and Kerry-Anne Metcalf (right) (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He spent time with his family on June 16 before meeting up with friends at the Welfield pub in Adelphi Street, and then attending a party in Driscoll Street at around 2am.

Bibby and Wilcock were at the party, and it was there that Bibby was punched in the face by Mr Dawson during an argument.

Bibby and Wilcock left the party, walking to the home of Bibby’s mum in Lychgate.

They did not stay long there, with CCTV showing them a few minutes later – Bibby wearing a black balaclava and Wilcock with a blue item covering his face.

They made their way back to the party, intent on confronting Mr Dawson, but the pair – who were seen carrying a knife – fled after the police were called.

Bibby and Wilcock remained in the area waiting for Mr Dawson and at 2.47am they approached Mr Dawson and his friend on East Street.

During the confrontation Mr Dawson removed his top and wrapped it round his arm.

Both Bibby and Wilcock were armed with knives and swung them in Mr Dawson’s direction.

It was then that Cross arrived at the scene having run along East Street, with Kerry-Ann Metcalf walking behind.

Mr Dawson was chased along East Street by Bibby and Cross, followed by Wilcock.

He ran 85 metres to Jutland Street but fell to the floor as the others caught up and attacked him.

Mr Dawson managed to get up momentarily but it was on the pavement in Jutland Street where emergency services found him seriously injured.

He was sadly pronounced dead in hospital at 4.05am.

“Bibby and Wilcock could have walked away from their argument with Mr Dawson at any time but instead they went to collect knives, put on face coverings and lay in wait for him to come past before attacking him,” Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said.

“Cross happened across this incident by chance but again they had a choice. He took the choice of joining the knife wielding attackers, further outnumbering Mr Dawson and chased him down the street where he was stabbed to death.

“Kerry Ann Metcalf also had a choice – she chose to assist Cross after the offence by pouring liquid onto his hands.

“All of those involved left Mr Dawson on the pavement to die – something that his family have had to watch play out during the trial as they try to come to terms with his loss.