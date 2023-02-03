Two men have been found guilty of murdering Lee Dawson who was stabbed to death in Preston

Benjamin Bibby, 21, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, have been found guilty of murdering Lee Dawson 42, in Jutland Street in June 2022.

Robert Cross [aka Brown], 34, was found guilty of manslaughter, with a fourth person – Kerry-Ann Metcalf, 39 – found guilty of assisting offenders.

What happened?

Two men have been found guilty of murdering Lee Dawson (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police received a call from an address in Driscoll Street in the Deepdale area in the early hours of June 17, 2022.

When officers attended they spoke with Andrew Wilcock and Benjamin Bibby outside the address as well as those inside.

They asked Lee Dawson to leave the house, which he did with another man.

A short time later, ambulance crews called the police after finding Mr Dawson had been stabbed,

A post-mortem concluded that the cause of death was a stab wound through Mr Dawson's lung

He was found on Jutland Street in Deepdale with “significant stab wounds” and was unresponsive.

He was conveyed to Royal Preston Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4am.

How were the offenders caught?

A third man was found guilty of manslaughter, with a fourth person found guilty of assisting offenders

CCTV footage captured Bibby and Wilcock attacking Mr Dawson on Holstein Street.

Robert Cross arrived on the street a short time later and joined in with the attack.

Bibby and Cross chased Mr Dawson down the street and Wilcock followed behind.

At the junction of East Street and Jutland Street, Mr Dawson fell to the ground as the men continued to attack him.

Mr Dawson staggered onto Jutland Street where he fell to the ground.

The CCTV also captured Kerry-Ann Metcalfe a short distance from the scene, she poured a bottle of liquid on to the hands of Cross to clean them before leaving the area.

Following a three-week trial Benjamin Bibby and Andrew Wilcock were found guilty of murder and had previously admitted possession of a bladed article.

Robert Cross was convicted of manslaughter and Kerry-Ann Metcalf was found guilty of assisting them.

What did the Crown Prosecution Service say following the trial?

Emma Kehoe, Senior Crown Advocate for CPS North West said: “The men carried out a brutal attack on Lee Dawson and did not stop when he was on the floor and unable to defend himself.

“We presented CCTV and forensic evidence to the jury which proved the guilt of the men and woman involved.

“Unfortunately, the success of this prosecution will not bring Lee back.

