'Large quantity of cocaine' and '£2k in cash' seized after car stopped by police in Preston

Police stopped a Volkswagen Jetta from the Bolton area in Blackpool Road at around 5am this morning (Wednesday, February 2nd).

A "large quantity of cocaine and around £2,000 in cash" was recovered following a search of the vehicle.

Three men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Three men were arrested after cocaine and cash were recovered from a car in Ribbleton

The drugs, cash and vehicle were seized by police.

Chief Insp Patrick Worden, of Lancashire Police, said: "A team of officers was out in the early hours of today when they spotted a vehicle which was being driven suspiciously.

"The vehicle was stopped and a subsequent search turned up a large quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs and cash.

"Three people were arrested and our enquiries are now very much underway."

The three men who were arrested were:

- A 27-year-old man from Bolton

- A 19-year-old man from Accrington

- A 23-year-old from Accrington

Anybody with information about drugs in their area can contact police by calling 101 or visiting doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.