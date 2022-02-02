Man punched in face before being robbed of e-bike during 'nasty' attack in Lancashire

A man in his 20s was riding his Haibike sDuro HardSeven 5.0 in the Eastgate area at around 5am on Sunday (January 30).

Two men on an Enduro-style motorcycle approached the man before punching him in the face and making off with his e-bike.

No arrests have been made, but police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives said they were keen to hear from anybody who was offered a bike with a white frame and blue and orange writing.

DC Josh Boswell, of East CID, said: "This was a nasty attack which left the victim very shaken.

"I would ask anybody who has information which could assist our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible."

Detectives were keen to hear from anybody who was offered a bike with a white frame and blue and orange writing.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0351 of January 30, 2022.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months.