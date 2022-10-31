Lancaster man to appear at crown court accused of making indecent pictures of children
A man from Lancaster is to appear at crown court accused of making indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme pornography.
By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 1:19pm
David Hamill, 24, of St Thomas Moore Walk, Lancaster, is charged with making indecent photographs of a child x 3, possessing five extreme pornographic pictures, possessing a prohibited picture of a child and possessing an indecent picture of a child.
He appeared before magistrates at Preston on October 27.
He was given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 29.