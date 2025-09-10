A Haslingden shop owner has been fined more than £4,500 after staff sold a vape to an underage teenager and illicit vapes were found hidden in a secret compartment inside the shop.

Ismael Ahmedi Farzanda, company director of The Polish Shop Ltd on Deardengate, recently pleaded guilty at Burnley Magistrates Court to the supply of illicit tobacco and vapes after a series of visits by Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team uncovered illegal products for sale.

In January 2025, the team sent in a 14-year-old test purchaser who was sold an oversized disposable vape.

The team also discovered a concealed compartment in a shelving unit behind the counter which contained 85 packets of cigarettes and five pouches of hand rolling tobacco in branded, non-standardised packaging.

It also held 60 oversized, non-complaint vapes, similar to the one that had been sold to the young person.

Non-compliant vapes may have tank sizes greater than 2ml, a nicotine strength of more than 20ml or have labels that do not display manufacturer details and health warnings. The problem for consumers is that the strength of the product - and any possible health risk - is unknown.

In a follow up visit in June, an officer was sold a packet of 20 Richmond cigarettes in branded, non-standardised packaging for £4, which is about a third of the price of a legitimate tax paid pack.

An inspection resulted in the seizure of 97 similar packs of cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco plus 24 oversized vapes.

All of the illicit tobacco and vapes on each of the visits were confiscated.

Burnley Magistrates Court imposed a financial combined penalty of £4513.37 against the firm and Farzanda.

County Councillor Daniel Matchett, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing said: “The law is very clear that under-18s cannot buy cigarettes, tobacco products or vapes. By sending in underage test purchasers, our Trading Standards teams are able to identify shops whose staff do not ask for ID and break the law by selling these products to children.

“By taking the strongest possible action and taking these individuals to court, we are sending the clear message that we will not tolerate the sale of these products to under-18s.”

Anyone who has concerns about the sale of any age-restricted products should report these to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133."