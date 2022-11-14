News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police update after armed officers arrest Preston knife suspects at Miller Arcade

A pair of suspects arrested after people were threatened with knives outside a Preston bar have been bailed.

By Matthew Calderbank
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 1:07pm

Armed police were deployed to Miller Arcade in the city centre after reports of men wielding knives in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 13).

Two men from Preston, both aged 23, were arrested at the scene and ‘several’ knives seized by officers.

The pair were taken into custody on suspicion of affray. They have now been bailed until February 6, 2023.

Armed police were called to the Miller Arcade at 3.50am after two men reportedly threatened people with knives

Lancashire Police has not said whether it is looking for any other suspects.

Det Insp Simon Gray, of Preston Police, said: “This was clearly a very concerning and worrying incident. Thanks to a very quick and proactive police response, two men were arrested and several knives seized.

“It’s truly devastating when an incident occurs so I urge anyone thinking about carrying a knife to reconsider as, in a brief moment, your life can be changed forever.

He added: "Knife crime impacts not only the individuals involved, but their families, friends and wider community.

“Knife and violent crime are a priority and we continue to work together with partners to tackle the root causes of serious violence so that we can keep people and communities safe.”