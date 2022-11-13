Police were called around 3.50am to a report of a public order offence close to Baluga bar in Miller Arcade. It was reported two men had been threatening people with weapons. Officers, including armed police, attended the scene with both men arrested. Two knives were also recovered.

Det Insp Simon Gray, of Preston Police, said: “This was clearly a very concerning and worrying incident. Thanks to a very quick and proactive police response, two men were arrested and several knives seized. Knife crime impacts not only the individuals involved, but their families, friends and wider community.”

Armed police were called to Baluga Bar in Preston over the weekend

He added: “It’s truly devastating when an incident occurs so I urge anyone thinking about carrying a knife to reconsider as, in a brief moment, your life can be changed forever.

“Knife and violent crime are a priority and we continue to work together with partners to tackle the root causes of serious violence so that we can keep people and communities safe.”