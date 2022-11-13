Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are the 28 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates between October 10 and 14 (offences sentenced in October 10 to 14 are HERE).

Christopher Ian Beckett, 41, Skeffington Road Preston Lancashire: assault by beating, intentionally strangled Errise Beckett, damaged glasses and car bodywork - eight months imprisonment.

Preston Magistrates Courts

Gary Blackpool, 36, Fox Lane Leyland: possession of an offensive weapon - six months imprisonment.

Aiden James Dewhurst, 26, Westfield Drive Leyland: Obstructed an engine / carriage using the railway by an unlawful act; Trespass in proximity of railway / on railway property - 12 months conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Daryl Anthony Finley, 34, Ripon Street Preston: used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress - £40 fine, £16 surcharge, £85 costs.

Philip Cavanagh, 41, Bank Lane Warton: failed to provide a blood specimen when required by a police officer - £133 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 17 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Magistrates Courts

Aaron Charles Graham, 35, Field Maple Drive Ribbleton: drunk and disorderly - £40 fine, £32 surcharge, £85 costs.

Ricky Caine Maher, 35, Church Street Preston: drunk and disorderly - £80 fine, £85 costs.

Martin James Marriot, 35, Fell View Chorley: assault - 12 months conditional discharge, £26 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Balcombe, 26, Glencroft, Euxton, Chorley: driving with excess alcohol - £120 fine, £48 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 17 months.

Preston Magistrates Courts

Aaron Lee Bell, 19, Ribbleton Lane Preston: damaged shop window to the value of £800 belonging to godfather pizza - £450 compensation.

Santosh Budha, 22, Eldon Street, Preston: driving with excess alcohol - £184 fine, £85 costs, banned from driving for 17 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Clifton, 56, Primrose Cottages Calder Vale Preston: driving with excess alcohol - £120 fine, £85 costs, banned from driving for 40 months.

Mark Francis Wilson, 42, Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton, Preston: driving with excess alcohol - £461 fine, £184 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 39 months.

Jake Brandon, 23, Burgh Lane, Chorley: driving while under the influence of a controlled drug - £200 fine, £80 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Ashley Alexander Sheridan, 26, Greenside Euxton Chorley: driving without insurance - £350 fine, £140 surcharge, £85 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Barry Telford, 49, Hartington Road, Preston: driving while under the influence of a controlled substance - £700 fine, £70 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Claire Louise Bewley, 32, Goldcrest Avenue, Farington Moss, Leyland: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £166 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Marius Madalin Cimpeanu, 31, Brixton Road, Preston: failed to provide information on the identity of a driver suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Karla Creighton, 32, Ilway Walton-le-Dale Preston: driving at excess speed in a 60mph zone - £40 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Suzanne Cunningham, 48, Riversleigh Way Warton: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £220 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, three points penalty on driving licence.

Edward Hugh John Day, 47, Clifton Drive, Blackpool: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £100 fine, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

David Michael Ferguson, 60, Kilngate, Lostock Hall: driving at excess speed in a 50mph zone - £220 fine, £34 costs, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Susan Gail Hall, 56 Marina Grove Lostock Hall: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £161 fine, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Kerr, 22, Goldburn Close, Ingol, Preston: failed to provide information on the identity of a driver suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Ruby Leondra Livesey, 31, Delamere Avenue, Heysham, Morecambe: when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the the front offside tyre was below 1.6mm - £220 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Prudhvi Manelli, 25, Salisbury Road, Preston: failed to provide information on the identity of a driver suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Caroline McClelland, 58, Aldwych Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £40 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vic Mistry, 38, Copper Beech Lane, Cottam, Preston: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £307 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, four penalty points on driving licence.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?