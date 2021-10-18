Lancashire Police to discuss security risks with county MPs after Sir David Amess murder

Lancashire Police said local officers are now making contact with every county MP to discuss their security arrangements, after Sir David, 69, was fatally stabbed at his constituency surgery meeting in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on Friday (October 15).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "As in every force across the UK, Lancashire Constabulary officers have, with immediate effect, begun reaching out to Lancashire MPs as part of Operation Bridger.

"We continue to encourage MPs to immediately report any security concerns to their local police force in order to keep themselves, their staff, families, and members of the public attending surgeries safe.

"Forces review MP security advice frequently, based on an assessment of changing threats and risk. In terms of social media, we would always encourage any threatening comments to be reported to police."

On Saturday (October 16), Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle joined Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister laid flowers at the scene of the Sir David's stabbing, which police believe could be linked to Islamist extremism.

"My thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues as they mourn the death of this kind and generous man," said Sir Lindsay.

A 25-year-old British man of Somali heritage was arrested at the scene and is being held on suspicion of murder.

What is Operation Bridger?

Operation Bridger was set up in 2015 and provides tactical options for protective physical security for Members of Parliament in their homes and constituencies.

It is managed by the Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team (PLaIT), which was formed in September 2016 following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox (who was killed outside a library in Birstall, West Yorkshire, where she was due to hold a constituency surgery).

L-R: Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle joined Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer as flowers were laid outside the Belfair Methodist Church in Essex following the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess on Friday (October 15)

