William Hodgson, 75, had last been seen at around 10.10am this morning (Thursday October 26) at Roslea Surgery in Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal on social media asking for the public’s help to find William and said he might appear confused.

People were asked to report any immediate sightings to 999 while officers continued to search for him.

William has since been found ‘safe and well’ after he was spotted by a member of the public.

A police spokesperson said: “Earlier we asked for your help finding missing 75-year-old William

“Just to update you, William has been found safe and well.