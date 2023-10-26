News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police search for missing Bamber Bridge pensioner last seen at Roslea Surgery

Police searching for a missing pensioner say the 75-year-old has been found safe and well.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
William Hodgson, 75, had last been seen at around 10.10am this morning (Thursday October 26) at Roslea Surgery in Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal on social media asking for the public’s help to find William and said he might appear confused.

People were asked to report any immediate sightings to 999 while officers continued to search for him.

William Hodgson, 75, was last seen at around 10.10am on Thursday morning (October 26) at Roslea Surgery, Station Road, Bamber BridgeWilliam Hodgson, 75, was last seen at around 10.10am on Thursday morning (October 26) at Roslea Surgery, Station Road, Bamber Bridge
William has since been found ‘safe and well’ after he was spotted by a member of the public.

A police spokesperson said: “Earlier we asked for your help finding missing 75-year-old William

“Just to update you, William has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to those who assisted with the appeal.”