Lancashire Police appeal after man attacked outside Chorley town centre pub in early hours
Officers are investigating the assault outside The Flat Iron in Cleveland Street in the town centre at around 3.30am on Sunday, May 11.
No arrests have been made and Lancashire Police are now circulating a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Do you recognise this man? We'd like to speak to him in connection with an assault.
“We received a report of an assault outside The Flat Iron in Cleveland Street in Chorley town centre.
“It was reported to have happened at around 3.30am of Sunday, May 11.
“We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.
“We know this image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 865 of May 17 or email [email protected]