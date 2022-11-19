Supt Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: “The rise in domestic abuse reports around football matches is appalling – we will not tolerate such criminality and offenders can expect to be dealt with quickly and robustly. We’d like to encourage all victims of domestic abuse to please report it to us. We will investigate and help you get the support and advice you need.”

“We understand that people will want to drink alcohol while watching the games but we would urge people to drink responsibly and look after each other. Just one drink or drug driver on the roads of Lancashire is always one too many.”This year’s tournament is taking place during the festive period, with people mixing in bars and pubs across the county’s towns and cities.Supt Worswick added: “We want people to enjoy the World Cup responsibly and the vast majority of people will do so. However, I want to reassure our communities that any crime linked with the World Cup, be that domestic abuse, alcohol-induced violence or drink or drug-driving will simply not be tolerated.”