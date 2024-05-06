Lancashire Police appoint officer who oversaw Nicola Bulley investigation as new Preston Superintendent
Superintendent Sally Riley, who was the face of the Nicola Bulley investigation, has been named as the new Operations Manager for Preston, with overall responsibility for the Neighbourhood, Response, and Response Investigations teams.
Supt. Riley’s policing career began when she joined Lancashire Constabulary in 1996 as a PC in East Lancashire. She worked her way up the ranks in various roles across the county, including response, CID, custody, intelligence, and firearms, operating as a response inspector in Preston and Chorley between 2012 and 2016 before taking on the role of force incident commander.
In 2020, Supt. Riley was posted to Wyre and Fylde as a Chief Inspector before becoming, as Superintendent, operations manager for Lancaster, Morecambe, and Wyre. During this time, she was the face of the Nicola Bulley investigation, which made international headlines and news across the country.
“It is a privilege to be working with and for the people of Preston,” said Supt. Riley. “I have spent my almost 28 years of service working across our county and it’s really good to come back to Preston.
“I am passionate about providing the very best service for the communities that we serve, tapping into community needs with a focus on supporting our staff to achieve the very best outcomes for the public,” she added. “I will work closely with partner agencies to make sure that we can keep Preston a safe place for all who live, work in, and visit our city.”