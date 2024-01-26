News you can trust since 1886
Nicola Bulley: Watch how the events of one year ago gripped the nation's attention

Our thoughts remain with Nicola's family and friends.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT
One year ago tomorrow (January 27), Inskip mum-of-two Nicola Bulley went missing while on a dog walk.

Watch here, how the tragedy sparked a controversy, and fuelled a dark fascination which will have an impact on policigng for years to come.

Remembering Nicola one year on - these are her family's wishes

