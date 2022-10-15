Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man died in a collision on the M61.

Officers were called to the Northbound carriageway of the M61 near to Chorley at around 3.45pm yesterday (Friday, October 14) after reports of a collision between an HGV and a pedestrian in the carriageway.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.

Today (October 15), Lancashire Police said his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Lancashire Police say there were a number of a vehicles in the area at the time and they are appealing for anybody who saw the incident to contact them.

Any witnesses should contact the police on 101, quoting the log number 0786 of 14th October or email [email protected]