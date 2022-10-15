News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police appeal for information as man in his 30s dies in a collision on the M61 near Chorley

A man in his 30s has sadly died following a collision in Chorley.

By Aimee Seddon
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man died in a collision on the M61.

Officers were called to the Northbound carriageway of the M61 near to Chorley at around 3.45pm yesterday (Friday, October 14) after reports of a collision between an HGV and a pedestrian in the carriageway.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.

Today (October 15), Lancashire Police said his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Lancashire Police say there were a number of a vehicles in the area at the time and they are appealing for anybody who saw the incident to contact them.

Any witnesses should contact the police on 101, quoting the log number 0786 of 14th October or email [email protected]

The incident led to closures between junctions six and eight of the M61 for up to three hours on Friday evening.