Lancashire man who sexually assaulted girl in park after 'pinning her against post' jailed

Mark McCarren, 47, approached the girl as she was listening to music on the playing fields in Marsh House Lane shortly before 7pm on May 21.

McCarren briefly spoke to the girl before pinning her against a post and sexually assaulting her.

The victim managed to break free before filming McCarren on her mobile phone. She then sought help by flagging down a passing motorist.

McCarren was later arrested at his home after members of the community identified him following a media appeal which included the footage the victim had filmed.

McCarren, of Blacksnape Road, Hoddlesden admitted a charge of sexual assault by penetration on a girl under 13 at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to 15 years at Preston Crown Court today (Wednesday, August 18) - nine years in jail plus a six-year extended licence.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life, given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order and a lifetime restraining order.

Mark McCarren sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl while she was sitting in a park in Darwen. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Sgt Steve Munro, of Blackburn CID, said: "This was a horrific offence committed against a young teenager just minding her own business in a park.

"She showed incredible initiative and bravery to record some footage of the offender on her phone and I would like to commend her for her extraordinary courage, as did the judge in his sentencing comments.

"I would also like to thank those members of the community who came forward following our media appeal. Their assistance was invaluable in helping us identify and arrest McCarren and quickly remove a highly dangerous offender from the streets of Darwen.

"Finally, I would like to thank my team of detectives, and everyone involved in this investigation, for their work in apprehending McCarren and in securing this successful prosecution."

