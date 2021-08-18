Sentencing delayed for Preston mum-of-seven who stole £9,000 from an elderly neighbour

The mother-of-seven was originally due in court today (August 18) to hear her fate, having been convicted in April of stealing £9,170 from an elderly neighbour.

Green set up online banking using the victim’s bank documents, which allowed her to transfer the money to her own account.

Preston Crown Court