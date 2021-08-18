Sentencing delayed for Preston mum-of-seven who stole £9,000 from an elderly neighbour
The sentencing of fraudster Lynn Patricia Green, 44, of Sycamore Road, Bilsborrow, has been postponed until October 15.
The mother-of-seven was originally due in court today (August 18) to hear her fate, having been convicted in April of stealing £9,170 from an elderly neighbour.
Green set up online banking using the victim’s bank documents, which allowed her to transfer the money to her own account.
The sentencing will take place at Preston Crown Court. A court representative said the adjournment was agreed by all parties involved.