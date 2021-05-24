Police name suspect charged with sexually assaulting child on Lancashire playing fields

Police were called shortly before 7pm on Friday (May 21) after a teenage girl reported being assaulted by a man on playing fields near Marsh House Lane.

She told detectives that a man had approached her and had started talking to her before she was sexually assaulted.

The girl ran off and sought help by flagging down a passing motorist.

A public appeal was shared by police on social media and a suspect was swiftly arrested.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, police say Mark McCarren, 46, of Blacksnape Road, Hoddlesden, has been charged with one count of sexual assault by penetration.

He is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, May 24)

Lancashire Police said the victim, a teenager, continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

