Man arrested after Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate ram raided by a van

A man from Preston has been arrested after Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate was ram raided by a van yesterday.

Lancashire Police say they were called shortly after 5.30pm yesterday to reports that a van had been driven into the front of Whittles Jewellers on Fishergate.

The incident caused extensive damageto the popular jewellery store - which is an official Rolex stockist - but fortunately no-one was injured, and nothing was stolen.

A 38-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of robbery, dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a breath test and assault on police. He remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting log 0980 of September 30.

The ram raid comes just three days after Whittles Jewllers announced that after 162 years, they will rebrand and will be known as Loupe.

The Fishergate shop closed on Saturday and was originally set to reopen later in October under the new name.

Loupe is part of the Beaverbrooks group, which acquired Whittles in November 2020.

The Whittles website states: “Ready to experience luxury in a new light? Whittles will be closing its doors on 28th September, reopening later in October as Loupe, a fine jewellery and luxury watch boutique rooted in the same family values that have defined us for 155 years. The team you know and love will stay the same, and Rose can’t wait to welcome you to our new exquisite surroundings.”