A knife-wielding burglar and two accomplices were arrested after targeting homes in Coppull last night.

Three men - aged 19, 27 and 45 - were arrested after reports of balaclava-clad intruders trying to force their way into homes after dark.

One woman in Coppull Moor Lane was threatened with a knife as she bravely defended her home from the men at around 11.30pm.

One woman in Coppull Moor Lane was threatened with a knife as she bravely defended her home from the men at around 11.30pm on Sunday night (December 15) | Google

Police were called and officers searched the area, with one suspect found hiding in a wheelie bin nearby. Another was found hiding under a van and a third man matching the description provided by residents was stopped by officers while walking along the street.

They were searched and police discovered a bag and a knife. All three were taken into custody where they remain for questioning.

Lancashire Police said two men, aged 19 and 27, are being questioned on suspicion of burglary, while a 49-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of attempted burglary.

A police spokesperson said: “We have arrested three men in connection with a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Chorley.

“We received several reports of a number of men entering the back gardens or porch areas of properties in the Coppull area just before midnight last night (Sunday, December 15).

“One occupant was threatened with a weapon when challenging the men.

“Following a search of the area, three men with matching descriptions were located, one hiding in a wheelie bin, one under a van and one walking nearby.

“All three were searched by officers who also discovered a bag and bladed item.

“Two men aged 19 and 27 are being questioned on suspicion of burglary. A 49-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of attempted burglary and all three are currently in custody waiting to be questioned.

“If you have any information or saw anything suspicious in the area last night, please contact us on 101 quoting the log number 1352 of the December 15, 2024.”