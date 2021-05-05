Kinder surprise for Preston police after search uncovers drugs hidden inside toy egg
A man has been arrested after police found drugs hidden inside a toy egg whilst on patrol in Preston.
Officers made the arrest whilst carrying out a stop and search on a suspect in the Broadgate area of the city yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 4).
A police spokesman said: "After interrupting a drug deal in Hartington Road, a male attempted to make off but was detained a short time later on Marsh Lane.
"Following a search, the male was found in possession of a mobile phone, cash and a Kinder egg full of class A drugs.
"He is currently in the cells at Preston custody awaiting interview."
Police added that the drugs found inside the plastic egg are believed to be heroin.
The force has urged residents to report any concerns they might have about crime in their area to its Neighbourhood Policing Team.
It said: "The Neighbourhood Police team will continue to target the issues that are important to the people of Preston.
"In order for us to do this, it is important that we have a strong relationship with the local community. If you have any concerns about crime or ASB in your area, please contact us via email at: [email protected]"
