Police have made an impassioned appeal for parents to take responsibility for their teens after large groups caused mayhem and left a trail of destruction two Fridays on the run in a quiet, rural area in the Ribble Valley.

Extra officers had to be called in to deal with the problems and incidents caused at two so called ‘stand down’ parties, the traditional gathering that marks the end of school life for year 11s, in a wooded area off Back Lane in Sabden.

The mess partygoers left behind included 71 discarded large nitrous oxide canisters and a large hunting knife was also recovered at the location.

Paramedics had to request assistance while treating an intoxicated teenager and several others started to bang on the side of the ambulance before attempting to get in. Hundreds of teens also trampled their way through a farm, waking the elderly owners, before entering a field and letting loose cows and their calves. Officers were also alerted to groups walking late at night and into the early hours of the morning on country roads while drunk, oblivious to the traffic risk.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley police said: “ Many of the attendees have been given alcohol and dropped off by parents. Parents I've spoken to have given excuses such as ‘all their mates are going,’ ‘it's peer pressure isn't it, they can't be the only one not to go,’ ‘my child is sensible, ‘it'll cause arguments if I don't let them go.’