Jury fail to reach verdict on man accused of Christmas Day manslaughter of Blackburn man

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:38 BST
A jury has been unable to decide whether a man unlawfully killed a Blackburn man who was hit by a car on Christmas Day.

Kirk Marsden, 37, was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill on the corner of Moorgate Street at around 4.50pm on Christmas Day last year following an altercation.

James Ward was cleared of the murder of Kirk Marsden (pictured) but the jury could not agree on the manslaughter chargeplaceholder image
James Ward was cleared of the murder of Kirk Marsden (pictured) but the jury could not agree on the manslaughter charge | Lancashire Police

He suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in the early hours of Boxing Day where he sadly died from his injuries.

Michael O'Neill, 35, of New Wellington Street, Blackburn, James Ward, 26, of no fixed address, and Thomas Ward, 58, of no fixed address were later charged with his murder.

However, after much deliberations the jury has found both Michael O'Neill and Thomas Ward not guilty of murder, and not guilty of manslaughter.

James Ward who was behind the wheel of the car when it struck Mr Marsden has also been found not guilty of murder, but the jury is still yet to reach a verdict on his manslaughter charge.

He has been remanded in custody until a decision has been made.

