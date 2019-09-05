Images released after man suffered broken jaw and leg in Preston attack

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after four men were assaulted in Preston.

Officers were called at 01:21 hours on August 4 to reports of an assault on Cheapside.

A CCTV image released by police

It was reported that the victims, in their 20s, were sitting on a bench close to the Harris Museum when they were approached by a group of Asian males and then assaulted.

One of the men was seriously injured – suffering a broken jaw and leg, and an injury to his mouth.

The second victim was less seriously hurt, suffering bruising to his body and head.

The other two men were not injured.

Following enquiries, police want to speak to the people in the pictures.

Det Sgt Michael Mason, said: “This was a nasty attack on a group of men who were enjoying a night out.

"We’re working to establish who was involved and would ask that anyone who has information gets in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We want to identify the three men in the CCTV images – if you know who they are, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 137 of 4th August.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org